The numbers are in for the August 30, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the August 30 episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 195,000 viewers, down from the 281,000 viewers who tuned into the show the previous week on August 23.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 8/30 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.04 rating, down from the 8/23 show, which pulled in a 0.07 rating in the key demo.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision, which streamed via HBO Max.