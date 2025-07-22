The viewership numbers are in for this past Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

According to Wrestlenomics, the July 19th episode of Collision drew 348,000 viewers on TNT. That total is up from the July 10th episode, which aired on a special Thursday night and brought in 323,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.06 rating, which is a slight drop from the 0.07 demo rating on July 10th.

The last Saturday airing of Collision prior to July 19th was the July 5th episode, which drew 310,000 viewers and notched a stronger 0.10 rating in the key demo.