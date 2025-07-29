The viewership numbers are in for this past Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the July 26 episode of Collision drew 327,000 viewers on TNT.

That total is down from the July 19 episode, which was the post-AEW ALL IN: Texas episode of the show. It also marked the first time that the AEW Collision viewership figure has dropped since the June 26 episode.

In the coveted 18–49 demographic, the show scored a 0.08 rating, which is actually up a bit from the 0.06 demo rating on July 19.