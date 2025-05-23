The numbers are in for the May 22, 2025 edition of AEW Collision on TBS.

According to Programming Insider, the special Thursday night episode brought in 353,000 viewers on TBS.

That’s a drop from the 398,000 who tuned in on May 17th, and also down from the 382,000 who watched the May 8th broadcast — both of which aired in a special Thursday timeslot.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision scored a 0.08 rating, slightly lower than the 0.09 the program posted on both May 17th and May 8th.

As previously reported, Collision continues to air outside of its traditional Saturday 8 p.m. ET slot on TNT due to scheduling conflicts with the NHL Playoffs. The May 22nd show aired instead on Thursday night on TBS.

Despite the dip, the episode still managed to land around 12th place in the cable rankings for the night.