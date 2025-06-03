The May 31, 2025 edition of AEW Collision experienced a notable jump in viewership, despite airing late on a Saturday night.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the episode brought in 504,000 viewers on TNT. That marks a significant rise from the 353,000 viewers the show pulled on May 22nd—a special Thursday broadcast on TBS.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision posted a 0.18 rating, also up from the 0.08 demo rating scored on the May 22nd airing.

This past Saturday’s episode didn’t begin until approximately 11:45 PM ET, as it followed the conclusion of Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, along with the final episode of Inside The NBA on TNT.

That night, Inside The NBA drew 3.03 million viewers and notched a strong 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demo.