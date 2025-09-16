The numbers are in for this past weekend’s edition of AEW Collision.

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 13th episode of Collision on TNT averaged 235,000 viewers, a drop from the 300,000 viewers the show drew the previous Saturday on September 6th.

In the key 18–49 demographic, Collision delivered a 0.05 rating, down from the 0.07 rating the week prior.

This week’s episode did not crack the top five shows on cable for Saturday night.

As always, the above figures do not include viewership from the HBO Max simulcast.