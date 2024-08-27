The numbers have surfaced for the August 24, 2024 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Wrestle Nomics, the 8/24 taped episode of AEW Collision drew 442,000 viewers on TNT.

Compared to the previous week’s show on 8/17, the 8/24 taped show from Cardiff, Wales, was up 36,000 viewers. The 8/17 show finished with 406,000 viewers for the live episode from Arlington, Texas.

AEW Collision last Saturday finished with a 0.13 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which was equal to the number the show drew in the same target demo the previous week.

Saturday’s taped Collision show from Cardiff ranked 18th overall on cable television for the evening, facing stiff competition in the form of NFL Pre-Season and College football games.

The show, which was the go-home AEW program for their All In: London 2024 pay-per-view the following evening, featured a London Ladders Qualifying match, as well as action from HOOK, The Conglomeration, The Undisputed Kingdom, Katsuyori Shibata, Willow Nightingale and more.