The numbers are in for the Saturday, April 12, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the 4/12 show drew 455,000 viewers.

This is up quite a bit compared to the previous week’s show on April 5, which drew 335,000 viewers, marking an increase of 120,000 viewers for this past Saturday’s episode.

The 4/12 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.12 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also a good jump compared to the 0.08 key demo rating for the 4/5 show.