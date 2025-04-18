The numbers are in for the Thursday, April 17, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 4/17 show drew 353,000 viewers.

This is down quite a bit compared to the previous week’s show on April 12, which drew 455,000 viewers, marking an decrease of 102,000 viewers for this past Saturday’s episode.

The 4/17 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.08 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also a good jump compared to the 0.12 key demo rating for the 4/12 show.