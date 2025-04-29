The numbers are in for the Saturday, April 26, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the 4/26 show drew 707,000 viewers.

This is up quite a bit compared to the previous week’s show on April 17, which drew 353,000 viewers for the special Thursday “Spring BreakThru” episode. The last Saturday night show pulled 455,000 viewers on April 12.

The 4/26 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.21 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also a good jump compared to the 0.08 key demo rating for the 4/17 show.