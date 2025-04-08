The numbers are in for the Saturday, April 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 4/5 show drew 335,000 viewers.

This is down compared to the previous week’s show on March 29, which drew 339,000 viewers, marking a decrease of four-thousand viewers for this past Saturday’s AEW Dynasty 2025 “go-home show.”

The 4/5 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.08 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also down compared to the 0.09 key demo rating for the 3/29 show.

