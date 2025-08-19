The numbers are in for the August 16, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the Saturday night episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 286,000 viewers, way down from the 423,000 viewers who tuned into the show last Saturday night, August 9.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 8/16 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.06 rating, also down from the 8/9 show, which pulled in a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision, which streamed via HBO Max.

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision faced tough competition in the form of live NFL pre-season games, UFC 319 preliminary fights live on ESPN, as well as a NASCAR race.