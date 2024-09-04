The numbers are in for the Saturday, August 31, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

And they aren’t good.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 8/31 show drew 289,000 viewers.

That would make the August 31 episode the lowest ratings and viewership in the history of the show in its’ normal time slot. Only past episodes that were preempted have drawn worse numbers.

By comparison, the 8/24 show drew 422,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode posted a 0.10 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down slightly from the 0.13 rating from last Saturday.