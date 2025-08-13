The numbers are in for the August 9, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the Saturday night episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 423,000 viewers, up from the 409,000 viewers who tuned into the show last Thursday night, July 31.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 8/9 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.08 rating, which was actually down from the 7/31 show, which pulled in a 0.10 rating in the key demo.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision, which streamed via HBO Max.

Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision featured Kyle Fletcher’s first TNT title defense against Tomohiro Ishii, Hangman Page & JetSpeed vs. LFI in trios action and more.