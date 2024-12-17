The numbers are in for the Saturday, December 14, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 12/14 show drew 246,000 viewers.

This is down compared to the last episode of AEW Collision on 12/7, which finished with 278,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode posted a 0.09 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.07 number for the key demo for the show on 12/7.

AEW Collision on 12/14 faced tough competition in the form of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, which aired head-to-head against the show from 8-10pm EST. and drew 1.590 million viewers with a 0.42 key demo rating. Additionally, the show went up against the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, which pulled 2.251 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the 18 to 48 year old demo, and a Gonzaga vs. Connecticut college basketball game on FOX that drew 1.624 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the same key demo.

