The numbers are in for the Saturday, December 7, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 12/7 show drew 278,000 viewers.

This is back up a significant amount from the last episode of AEW Collision on 11/30 day time episode, which finished with 144,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode posted a 0.07 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also back up from the 0.03 number for the key demo for the show on 11/30.

