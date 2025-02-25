The numbers are in for the Saturday, February 22, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 2/22 show drew 412,000 viewers.

This is down quite a bit compared to the previous week’s show on February 15, which drew 502,000 viewers and was the special AEW Grand Slam: Australia Saturday night show that began at nearly 11pm EST. following the NBA All-Star Saturday broadcast on TNT.

The 2/22 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.12 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, in line with the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show last Saturday evening.

