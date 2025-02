The numbers are in for the Saturday, February 1, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 2/1 show drew 197,000 viewers.

This is down compared to the previous episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming show on 1/25, which pulled 250,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode went head-to-head against the annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

