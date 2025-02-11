The numbers are in for the Saturday, February 8, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 2/8 show drew 387,000 viewers.

This is nearly double the viewership compared to the AEW Collision on 2/1, which drew 197,000 viewers for the show that aired head-to-head against the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

Saturday’s two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, also significantly up from the 2/1 show, which drew a 0.04 rating in the same target demo.

