The numbers are in for the Thursday, July 10, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Garland, TX.

AEW Collision saw an increase in viewership for its 7/10 episode, drawing 323,000 viewers on TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. This marks a rise from the July 5 edition, which brought in 310,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision scored a 0.07 rating, down from the 0.10 target demo rating posted on 7/5.

AEW Collision finished 11th on the night for cable television for their special live Thursday AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home show” on July 10, with the show going head-to-head against TNA iMPACT, a Los Angeles Lakers NBA game and other big prime time programs.

The 7/10 AEW Collision also aired via MAX, however streaming numbers are not available or included in the above figures.