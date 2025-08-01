The numbers are in for the July 31, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.

According to Programming Insider, the special live Thursday night episode of AEW Collision, which aired at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, drew 409,000 viewers, up from the 327,000 viewers who tuned into the show last Saturday night, July 26.

In the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, the 7/31 edition of AEW Collision on TNT scored a 0.10 rating, also up from the 7/26 show, which pulled in a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision featured Kyle Fletcher defeating Dustin Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion, the latest action in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament and more.

The above numbers do not include the viewers who tuned in to the live simulcast of AEW Collision, which streamed via HBO Max.