The numbers are in for the Saturday, July 5, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Ontario, California.

AEW Collision saw an increase in viewership for its 7/5 episode, drawing 310,000 viewers on TNT. This marks a rise from the June 26 edition, which brought in 285,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision scored a 0.10 rating, also up from the 0.08 rating posted on 6/26.

The special milestone 100th episode of AEW Collision on 7/5 ranked third on cable for the night.

The 7/5 AEW Collision also aired via MAX, however streaming numbers are not available or included in the above figures.