The numbers are in for the Saturday, June 21, 2025 episode of AEW Collision from Kent, Washington.

AEW Collision saw a dip in viewership for its June 21st episode, drawing 426,000 viewers on TNT. This marks a drop from the May 31st edition, which brought in 504,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Collision scored a 0.10 rating, down from the 0.18 rating posted on May 31st. The show aired on its own this past Saturday, whereas previous episodes on June 4th and June 11th were part of extended four-hour AEW blocks.

Despite the decline, Collision ranked 13th on cable for the night, trailing behind extensive news coverage of the United States’ military strike on Iran.

The 6/21 AEW Collision also aired via MAX, however streaming numbers are not available or included in the above figures.