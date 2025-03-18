The numbers are in for the Saturday, March 8, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 3/8 show drew 408,000 viewers.

This is up a decent amount compared to the previous week’s show on March 8, which drew 363,000 viewers.

The 3/15 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is the same key demo rating that the 3/1 show drew the previous week.

