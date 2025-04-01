The numbers are in for the Saturday, March 29, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 3/29 show drew 339,000 viewers.

This is down compared to the previous week’s Slam Dunk Saturday and Slam Dunk Sunday special late-night shows on March 22 and March 23, which drew 554,000 and 584,000 viewers, respectively.

The 3/29 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.09 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is way down compared to the 0.20 and 0.22 key demo ratings that the 3/22 and 3/23 late night themed shows with the big NCAA March Madness lead-in drew.

