The numbers are in for the Thursday, May 17, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the 5/17 show drew 398,000 viewers for the special “Beach Break” edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

This is up again compared to the previous week’s show on May 8, which drew 382,000 viewers for the special show that aired on Thursday on TBS instead of Saturday on TNT.

The 5/17 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.09 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is the same as the 0.09 key demo rating for the 5/8 show.