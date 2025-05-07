The numbers are in for the Saturday, May 3, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 5/3 show drew 341,000 viewers.

This is back down quite a bit compared to the previous week’s show on April 26, which drew 707,000 viewers for the special late night airing that immediately followed the big NBA on TNT Playoffs.

The 5/3 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.06 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also way down compared to the 0.21 key demo rating for the 4/26 show.