The numbers are in for the Thursday, May 8, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 5/8 show drew 382,000 viewers for the special Thursday night airing on TBS.

This is back up compared to the previous week’s show on May 3, which drew 341,000 viewers for the special airing on TBS instead of TNT.

The 5/8 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.09 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also way down compared to the 0.06 key demo rating for the 5/3 show.