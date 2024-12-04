The numbers are in for the Saturday, November 30, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 11/30 show drew 144,000 viewers.

This is down a significant amount from the last episode of AEW Collision on 11/16, which finished with 356,000 viewers. There was no show on 11/23 due to the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view.

Saturday’s episode, which aired in a different timeslot than usual, airing at 4/3c during the day, posted a 0.03 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also way down from the 0.11 number for the key demo for the show on 11/16.

