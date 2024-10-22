The numbers are in for the Saturday, October 19, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/19 show drew 346,000 viewers.

This is up quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 10/5, which finished with 269,000 viewers.

There was no episode of AEW Collision on 10/12 due to the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view taking place on the Saturday date that week.

Saturday’s episode posted a 0.10 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also another big increase from the 0.05 rating in the same key demo from the show the 10/5 show.

