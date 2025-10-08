AEW Collision saw a decline in viewership for its most recent episode on TNT.

According to data from WrestleNomics, the Saturday, October 4 edition of AEW Collision averaged 226,000 viewers on TNT, down from the 248,000 viewers that the show drew for the previous week’s episode, which aired on September 27, also on TNT.

In the key 18–49 year old demographic, the October 4 episode of AEW Collision on TNT registered a 0.03 rating, also down from the 0.05 rating in the same target 18 to 49 year old demo earned by the previous week’s episode on September 27.

The October 4 broadcast of AEW Collision aired in an earlier 7 PM ET time slot, rather than AEW Collision’s standard 8 PM ET start time.

Many are under the impression that the time slot adjustment for the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT program, combined with continued tough opposition in the form of highly-rated college football games as strong direct head-to-head competition, as well as AEW’s move to a new data measurement system implemented by Nielsen Media Research, likely contributed to the drop in numbers over the past few weeks.

It’s worth noting that these figures are part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” measurement system, a revised methodology that industry insiders have pointed out tends to produce lower numbers for professional wrestling programming compared to the previous reporting system.

For those interested, you can read more about the Nielsen ratings changes and how they affect the pro wrestling shows here and here.

Despite the lower viewership, AEW Collision ranked number 19 among all cable originals on Saturday night.

The show was also simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership figures for that platform are not available, as figures from the streaming side are not released.

AEW will look to rebound in the coming weeks as the company heads toward its annual AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on October 18 from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 10/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on October 18 for the best live results coverage of AEW WrestleDream 2025.