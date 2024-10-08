The numbers are in for the Saturday, October 5, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 10/5 show drew 269,000 viewers.

This is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 9/28, which finished with 430,000 viewers.

Saturday’s episode posted a 0.05 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also another big decrease from the 0.13 rating in the same key demo from the show the previous week.

Last week’s AEW Collision was a taped episode that went up against extremely stiff competition, including the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, MLB Playoffs and College Football.

AEW Collision for 10/5 was the second-lowest viewership for a non-preempted episode, and the lowest ever demo rating for a non-preempted episode in series history.

