The numbers are in for the Saturday, September 14, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Programming Insider is reporting that the 9/14 show drew 268,000 viewers.

This is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 9/6, which finished with 157,000 viewers for a special live Friday show.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also a solid increase from the 0.04 rating from last Friday.

Last week’s AEW Collision show returned to the Saturday night time slot, but was still a taped show. It went head-to-head against tough competition in the form of the NFL on Peacock.