The numbers are in for the Saturday, September 21, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 9/21 show drew 347,000 viewers.

This is up quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 9/14, which finished with 268,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.12 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also a solid increase from the 0.08 rating in the same key demo from the show the previous week.

Last week’s AEW Collision finished 19th on cable television, and faced competition in the form of college football on a number of networks.