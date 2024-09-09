The numbers are in for the Friday, September 6, 2024 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the 9/6 show drew 157,000 viewers.

This is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on 8/31, which finished with 289,000 viewers.

Friday’s episode posted a 0.04 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also a pretty big drop from the 0.10 rating from last Saturday.

Last week’s AEW Collision show was a special live Friday “go-home” episode for AEW All Out 2024, which went head-to-head against the final WWE SmackDown on FOX show, and a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers NFL on Peacock game.