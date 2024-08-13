The viewership numbers are in for the August 10th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 370,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. This is greatly up in both categories from the August 3rd episode, which drew 189,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.08 in the key demo. As a reminder, the August 3rd show was preempted and was on the same day as WWE SummerSlam.

The August 10th AEW Collision took place from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas and was attended by 1,240 fans according to WrestleTix. Top stars were in action including Thunder Rosa, FTR, Hikaru Shida, Hologram, Darby Allin, RUSH, and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.