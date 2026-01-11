It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with this week’s live episode of AEW Collision from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Mark Briscoe vs. Hechicero for the TNT title, Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Vertvixen, Hyan & Maya World, The Death Riders vs. SkyFlight, The Demand vs. JetSpeed & Anthony Bowens, Komander vs. El Clon, as well as Mina Shirakawa vs. Lady Frost.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, January 10, 2026. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS 1/10/26

