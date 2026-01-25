AEW Collision starts … NOW!

We are live-to-tape from Orlando and we kick off this week’s episode with our opening contest between Hangman and Shibata. Tony Schiavone welcomes Paul Wight to the commentary desk.

Hangman Adam Page vs Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata and Page immediately come to blows as the bell rings, spilling to the outside as Page runs Shibata into the barricade and whips him off the announce table. Shibata is rolled back into the ring, comes right back with a boot to the face and now it’s his turn to send Hangman into the barricade. Shibata takes a chair and sits Page on it before taking a run up and going for the big boot but he misses and it’s Hangman that boots Shibata into the crowd. Back at ringside, Page hits another running boot against the barricade and brings Shibata back in the ring. Fallaway slam connects but Page runs into a boot in the corner. Shibata is sent to the apron where he counters Hangman’s springboard clothesline with a boot to the face, and delivers the double suplex, one on the apron and one on the floor. Shibata works the leg now, transitioning into a Figure Four. Hangman reverses the pressure until Shibata rolls back and Page reaches the ropes. We head to commercial as Shibata continues the assault.

Hangman is wedged in the buckles with his legs split open, and Shibata kicks seemingly low, but he makes a point of telling the ref he was just kicking the underside of the buckles. Both men trade strikes, and Shibata baits in Hangman, targeting the leg again. Cover by Shibata gets 2. Kicks to the chest, one caught, and Page chops him in the chest. Chop battle until Shibata goes for the eyes. Page with a clothesline in the corner, Shibata follows with a running boot in the opposite corner. High angle German, Page no-sells it, German by Page! Another from Shibata! ANOTHER from Page! They both go for forearm shots and both men go down. Back to their feet, Shibata sort of goes for a low blow, ref didn’t see it, I think Hangman caught the arm though. On the apron, Page blocks another suplex attempt…DEADEYE ON THE APRON! Page up top, and he nails the diving moonsault to the floor. Buckshot lariat attempt, Shibata counters with an STO straight into a vice-like grip around the neck. Page gets his leg on the ropes to break the hold. Elevated dropkick misses as Page skins the cat to the buckles to avoid it. He goes for a buckshot, Shibata ducks, Page finds himself on the apron…Buckshot lariat connects! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Earlier this week, Don Callis headed to the golf course to speak with Ricochet (who is wearing an upside down golf visor). Alex Marvex is there asking how they have time for golf. In the background we see Doyle and Davis hilariously choking out golf course security. Ricochet says GoA will win a tag title opportunity and face Doyle & Davis once they become tag champs. Callis doesn’t want to get ahead of themselves just yet though.

When we return, the Grizzled Young Veterans head out to accompany Isla Dawn to the ring.

Kris Statlander vs Isla Dawn

Excalibur mentions that this is effectively an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator match, even if it isn’t announced as such. Lockup to start, Kris with clubbing forearms in the corner. Boot from Dawn, goes for a dropkick but Statlander catches her legs and catapults her into the buckles. Statlander to the apron, Dawn pulls her through the middle ropes and kicks her in the chest. To the apron, PK, and she returns Stat to the ring to deliver a suplex for a 2 count. Kicks to the hamstring from Isla, crescent kick and a Saito suplex gets another 2. Isla sets Statlander up on the top rope, Statlander shoves her away and delivers a diving shotgun dropkick. Fisherman’s driver, and now Statlander hits the Staturday Night Fever for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Thekla appears on the screen applauding Statlander after the match, wearing a Statlander t-shirt, and she’s such a fan; it’s just sad that this is the last night of Statlander’s reign. Thekla says there will be other dumb bitches. She takes off the t-shirt and spits on it. Live long and prosper! She flips Statlander off.

Jack Perry is elsewhere backstage and says that very soon Ricochet he’s taking the National championship. But Ricochet took something more valuable from him than a piece of gold…he took his friend from him. A friend who has fought back from the brink of death to fight again, but Ricochet took that from all of us. So Perry will take everything from Ricochet but even then it won’t be enough.

We get a look at Ace Austin from ROH recently, along with the recent Bang Bang Gang exploits and Tony Schiavone mentions that Juice Robinson had travel issues which explains why we’ve got the team of Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn tonight.

