It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with the first episode of AEW Collision of the New Year in 2026.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour primetime program is Shelton Benjamin vs. Dante Martin, Wheeler Yuta vs. Darby Allin, the debut of El Clon, we’ll hear from Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, Komander vs. Hechicero, Timeless Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World & Hyan, plus more.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS 1/3/26

AEW kicks off their latest Arlington residency inside the eSports Arlington Stadium in Texas, as AEW Collision gets officially off-and-running.

El Clon vs. Angelico

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show and then we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. Kicking things off in our first match of the evening is the debut of El Clon. He makes his way to the ring for one-on-one action against Angelico.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opener.

