All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c live on TNT and HBO Max from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s show is Clark Connors vs. Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT title, Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Adam Priest for the International title, The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush), as well as Babes Of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome the viewing audience at home to the show on commentary, as we shoot live inside the ESports venue in “The Lone Star State” to kick off this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max.

Darby Allin vs. Clark Connors

The match started with Connors crashing into Allin as Allin skateboarded down towards the ring. When Allin went to the top rope Connors swept his legs and sent Allin crashing back first onto the top turnbuckle and then to the floor. Connors sent Allin in to the guardrail and continued the beating when Allin slapped him in response. Connors hit a shoulder tackle that crushed Allin and trapped him against the ring apron.

Allin was covered in tape on his back, giving a target for Connors, who back dropped Allin on the guardrail and apron, targeting the back after Allin was suplexed into the ring steps a few weeks ago. Connors hit a German suplex on Allin in the ring for a 2-count. Connors hit another shoulder tackle on the Allin, who was on his knees, and sent him back towards the opposite corner.

Allin ended up on the apron, but Connors flew through the ropes with a spear, leaving both men on the apron. Connors pulled out the ring steps and looked to suplex Allin on them again, but Allin fought it off by raking the eyes of Connors and getting back into the ring. Connors sent Allin towards the stairs and Allin flipped over the steps to the other side, turned around and ran up the stairs to hit Connors, and got back into the ring and hit a tope suicida that sent Connors into the guardrail.

Connors blocked a superplex attempt and hit a sunset flip powerbomb followed by a spear for a 2-count. Allin fought out of a straight jacket and flipped Connors over into a Scorpion Death Drop. Allin went for the Coffin Drop, but Connors got the knees up. Connors went for another spear, but Allin dodged, swept the legs, and locked on the Scorpion Death Lock to make Clark Connors submit.

Winner: Darby Allin

–Darby Allin cut a promo about how he had defeated all the Death Riders, and now it was his time to go for the top title in AEW. As he was just about to call out MJF, Gabe Kidd ran into the ring from the crowd and started beating on Allin. Connors joined him in the beatdown, and they took Darby to the floor and placed the ring steps onto Allin’s midsection while Kidd stood on top of the stairs.

Kidd said that Allin wouldn’t be able to make it to the top of AEW if he was pushing up daisies, and that he was going to follow Allin all over the earth if he had to until he ended Allin’s career. I mean, threatening him with death and actually doing it would end Allin’s career, though it would present other problems for Kidd. Like a murder charge.

–A hype video aired for the Sisters of Sin vs. the Babes of Wrath, happening later tonight.

-JetSpeed address the Don Callis Family and say they are not too hard to find. Hangman doesn’t ride alone so if they’re looking for a fight, then they have Hangman’s back. Together as a trio, they are strong, they are hard, they are… Jet Set Radio! Ha, the crowd chant ‘Horse Cock’, amazing.

The Rascalz (w/ Myron Reed) vs Cru

Lio Rush and Dezmond Xavier start us out with a little feeling out process. Headscissors from Xavier, dropkick to follow, cover and just a 1 count. Blind tag from Wentz, bronco buster delivered to Rush. 1, 2, no. Lio dives over to Andretti and tags him in. Cru hit a double drop toe hold and hit stereo dropkicks for a 1 count.

Springboard armdrag and a dropkick from Andretti, tag to Rush, but Wentz comes back with a tornillo to take both men out. Xavier in, readies himself…tope con hilo meets no one but he lands on his feet. Cru show off but here’s Wentz with a tornillo again taking both of them out.

Back inside, quick offense from the Rascalz ending in a senton from Xavier gets a 2 count. Rush avoids a stomp to the arm, Andretti in with a big senton. Double back elbows from Cru get a 2. Vertical suplex from Andretti, 1, 2, no. Body slam connects, rear chinlock applied, Xavier escapes with a jawbreaker. Tornado kick from Rush. 1, 2, no. Desperation cutter from Xavier! Wentz in, flying forearms, chops, deadlift German!

Rising knee, snapmare and a PK into a running twister press. Rush with a tornado kick to Xavier, Cru are back in it, handspring kicks to take out the Rascalz on the apron, and they hit stereo dives to follow up on either sides of the ring. Cutter from Andretti, 1, 2, no!

Double suplex attempt is thwarted by Wentz. Nice combo with all four men avoiding each other’s offense. Rising knee from Wentz. Cru almost collide in the middle but get sent into the corners. Wentz with a roaring rising knee, and the Rascalz hit the Hot Fire Flame assisted shooting star to pick up the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Rascalz

-Jamie Hayter in a video package speaks with her new tag partner Alex Windsor. Hayter knows Windsor came so close to tag gold in the past but never got there. That’s about to change. Windsor says they should go have a bit of fun.

