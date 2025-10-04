A pair of trios matches, a whole lot of Death Riders, and a whole lot more of the Don Callis Family on tonight’s Collision!
- Dax Harwood vs. Kevin Knight
- Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay
- Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico
- LFI vs.
- Don Callis Family vs. MXMTV
- Orange Cassidy & The Paragon vs. Don Callis Family
- Death Riders vs. Adam Priest, Jay Lethal, & Tommy Billington
AEW Collision 10/4/25
From the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida!