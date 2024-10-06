It is Saturday and AEW Collision is live! It was recorded Thursday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.

Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

Darby Allin vs Johnny TV

They both throw their furry ring coats at each other.

They lock up and Darby gets a waistlock and then breaks. TV calls for a greco roman knuckle lock and it quickly turns to arm bars. Darby turns it into a headlock and they work to their feet. Darby gets a side headlock takeover. TV gets a hip toss and they move to mat wrestling and Darby goes back to the side headlock. TV forces them to the corner and TV gets a poke to the eye.

He hangs Darby in the ropes and then slides under him, pulling Darby back to the mat for two. TV lays in chops in the corner and then hits another eye poke. TV goes to the top, but Darby pops up for a big palm strike and then hits TV with a superplex from the top. TV rolls to the floor and they fight on the apron. TV gets a Russian leg sweep from the apron to the floor. TV misses a twisting leg splash from the steel steps and misses. This allows Darby to go to the top for a coffin drop on TV on the floor.

Derby rolls TV into the ring and goes up again, but TV sweeps the legs and then hits a spinning heel kick and starts for Starship Pain, but Darby gets a rollup for two. Darby gets a springboard coffin drop off the second rope, but TV catches him and gets a spinning power slam. TV misses Starship pain and Darby gets a Code Red for two. Darby then hits a coffin drop for the pin and the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

Darby has a mic and calls for a challenger for WrestleDream.

No one shows and he says everyone in the back is complacent. He says people could make their name off of him and no one is stepping up. When he gets to the stage, Brody King shows and knocks Darby down the ramp back to the ring and then slams him on the edge of the apron, which I hear is the hardest part of the ring. King says he accepts and then says “Just violence.”

We then get a low resolution video of the Outrunners working out with FTR as if it is an old 80’s promo, and FTR is made to look like an 80’s tag team. These videos use the 80’s transitions and music.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

Truth and Drake start by running the ropes and Truth gets a deep arm drag and tags in Turbo after spinning

Gibson tags in and locks up with Turbo and Gibson works him down. Turbo powers to his feet and shoves Gibson back to his corner and powers up. They lock up and go to the corner where they take turns with chops. Turbo whips Gibson to the corner and Drake gets on the top turnbuckle to cushion the blow. Drake tags in and they double-team Turbo.

Floyd gets a tag and they work double team moves on the GYV. They hit a double atomic drop on Drake as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, GYV have been working over Truth with quick tags. Drake grabs an Indian death lock, but when Truth turns it over, Gibson tags in and goes back to work. The GYV do the bit where Truth is being held on the shoulder, reaching for the tag. Truth gets the tag on the third time, and Turbo is tagged in to clean house.

The Outrunners get a double bicep drop on Drake and Truth is tagged in and is knocked off the top rope as Turbo is tossed to the floor. The GYV set for a Doomsday Machine, but Drake is knocked off the top and Truth gets a victory roll on Gibson for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Outrunners

We get a taped promo from Britt Baker, and she is going for the AEW Women’s title after never getting a rematch to get the title back. Title Tuesday, she’ll be there, waiting for Mariah May.

Lexi Nair is with the Conglomeration and Willow Nightingale is coming for Mariah May, but tonight she’s gonna beat Trish Adora, and Mark Briscoe says that Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly will take down the Premier Athletes and he is still coming for Chris Jericho.

Willow Nightingale vs Trish Adora w/Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

Mariah May is at ringside.

They lock up, run the ropes, and lock up again repeatedly until Willow gets a shoulder tackle for two. Adora reverses a suplex and then gets an arm whip on Willow. She gets a rear butterfly stretch and then rolls up Willow for two. Willow is able to get the pounce as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Adora is holding Willow on her shoulders and then hits a shoulder breaker for two. They battle to the corner and Willow goes to the second rope for a shotgun drop kick for two. Adora gets a couple of forearms and then a flying cross body. She suplexes Willow and holds on for two. Adora does it again for two. Willow hits a big boot and follows with a power bomb for the pin and the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

After the match, Willow and May have words, May smacks Willow with the title. Willow pulls her over the barricade and goes to power bomb her on the steel steps and May escapes and runs up the ramp.

Alicia Atout is with Wheeler Yuta and he is interrupted as Pac and Claudio show up. Claudio tells everyone to leave. Yuta says he did everything Claudio asked him and betrayed Bryan Danielson and he asks like everything is normal. Claudio asks if he ever steered Yuta wrong. He asks what Bryan ever did for him and gives him the trios title belt and says he will always have Yuta’s back.

Lexi is with Mariah May and she rants about Britt Baker and Willow Nightingale. Christopher Daniels shows and he says she starts these fights backstage so she doesn’t have to defend her title. He says Baker and Willow will have a match on Tuesday and the winner gets a title match at WrestleDream for May’s title.

Wheeler Yuta vs Beef

Beef gets a drop-kick and a series of blows, but Yuta finally catches him and bites his head. Yuta gets a back body drop. Yuta stomps him down in the corner and then stomps his head in.

We see Pac, Jon Moxley, and Marina Shafir are watching from the crowd.

Yuta gets the hammer and anvil elbows. He follows with cattle mutilation for the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Lexi Nair is with Hook who calls out whoever attacked his father, Taz, to face him on Tuesday.

Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly w/Rocky Romero vs Tony Nese and Ari Daivari w/Mark Sterling and Josh Woods

Cassidy and Nese start off. Ari attacks Cassidy from behind and Nese goes after Kyle. They whip Cassidy to their corner and stomp him down. Cassidy dodges a double clothesline and gets a double hurricanrana. Cassidy and Kyle double team Nese and it quickly turns into everyone fighting in and around the ring as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Cassidy has been the babyface in peril. Cassidy crawls between Ari’s legs when Ari sets up for a powerbomb and Kyle runs wild. Kyle gets a knee bar on Ari and Nese breaks it up. Ari and Nese double team Kyle Nese hits a 450 from the top and Ari covers for two, broken up by Cassidy. Nese is tagged in and Kyle dodges a clothesline, making Nese clothesline Ari. Cassidy tags in and hits a flying cross body. He hits a stundog millionaire on Nese. Ari gets a clothesline on Cassidy and Nese gets a shoulder breaker on Kyle.

Cassidy reverses a pump handle slam from nese into a DDT. Sterling gets on the apron and this allows Woods and Rocky to start fighting. As Sterling and Woods stomp down Rocky, Mark Briscoe shows up and he and Woods fight to the back. Cassidy nails Sterling with a big punch. Cassidy gets the beach break on Nese and Kyle holds Ari back with a guillotine for the pin and the win.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

In the back, Lance Archer is beating up random people until Don Callis shows up and asks if he is still represented by Jake Roberts. Lance says yes and walks off.

Lexi is with Mercedes Mone and Kamille and Tells Lexi to thank her for everything she’s done for AEW. Mone puts herself over and says with Kamille, she’s unstoppable. Kris Statlander who calls herself Born Again Kristin and tells them to watch her match tonight.

Hologram vs Komander vs Nick Wayne vs Action Andretti

This will be nuts… Andretti has a new look and comes to the ring alone.

Hologram and Komander get hurricanranas. They are hit with pump kicks and roll to the floor.

Andretti and Wayne run the ropes with Andretti getting a hurricanrana and a drop kick., He hits a tornado off the bottom rope for two.

Hologram and Komander take the ring after ejecting Wayne and Andretti before they show their high flying moves.

They are knocked to the floor and Andretti gets a dive on Komander.

Wayne and Andertti fight on the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Wayne and Hologram fight and Andrettri joins them so that Hologram can work big moves on both before diving onto Komander on the ram.

Hologram gets a 450 on Wayne for two.

Hologram and Wayne are in a waistcoat and Komander gets a tejaris on both at the same time.

\Andretti and Komander trade leaps and strike with Andretti getting a Spanish Fly for two, broken up by Wayne.

Hologram gets a Spanish Fly on Wayne and Komander gets a poisonrana on Hologram.

All four are down, Hologram and Komnder are up as Wayne and Andertti rolls to the floor.

Komander walks the ropes for a moonsault and Wayne sneaks in for a rollup on Komander.

Wayne hits Wayne’s world on Komander and Andretti gets a suplex on Wayne.

Hologram gets a leaping kick on Andretti, and then an airplane spin into a blue thunder bomb for the pin and the win.

Winner: Hologram WITH A BLUE THUNDER BOMB for the first time I have ever seen someone win with that move.

Lexi is with Mortos, and he growls at her. The Undisputed Kingdom show up and say they thought he was with them, not Los Ingobernales.

Kris Statlander vs The Already In the Ring Zoey Lynn

Statlander hits the Staturday night fever pile drive for a quick win.Winner: Kris Statlander

Mone and Kamille come to the right to have words with Statlander and Mone sends Kamille into the ring and she hits Statlander with the Road to Damascus (a Crossroads).

In the back, Darby says he has a lot to say to Brody King. He’s never pinned King, he’s put him in a coffin, but never pinned him. He asks to go face to face with King. He says that HE is the reason King is in AEW because he asked Tony Khan to hire him.

We get a promo for Emi Sakura, who is coming back to AEW for her 30th year in wrestling and she wants gold. We are then told she will face Mercedes Mone on Tuesday.

Private Party (Quen and Zay) vs The House of Black (Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) vs Top Flight (Dante and Darius) w/Leila Gray – Winner gets a tag team title match

Dante and Zay start off with hold/counter hold and quick takedowns for one counts. QWuermn and Darius tag in and four men go to the m,iddle of the ring, have words and throw hands. Buddy gets a blind tag as Private Party dives onto Top Flight. House fo Black does a running slide to the floor to fight with the Party. The House is able to take out the Party on the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Quen gets a quick rollup on Buddy for two. Dante gets a tag on Buddy, who stays in the ring. Dante gets a flying crossbody on Quen and then a tejaris on Buddy. Dante ets a leap frog splash for two, broken up by Zay. Quen gets a Pele kick and both men are down. Zay and Darius are tagged in and Quen gets an insigiri. Darius gets a Manhattan drop, and Zay follows with a cutter from the top. Private Party gets the silly string and Black tags in.

Buddy tags in and they surround Zay and drop him. They double slam Darius. The House double teams Zay and tosses him from the ring. Dante gets into the ring and shoves the House into each other and it’s time for each person to get a big move on the last one in the ring.

Buddy jackhammers Zay and Black hits a leaping double stromp for two.

