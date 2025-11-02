AEW Collision: Fright Night is on the air now from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX., a taped show from earlier this week (spoilers here).

A “Day of the Dead” video intro airs and then Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. We head down to the ring for our opening contest.

Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada vs. The Acclaimed

The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada square off against The Acclaimed in tag-team action. Don Callis joins Schiavone and McGuinness on special guest commentary on the call. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Max Caster is still carrying around his “Best Wrestler Alive” framed paperwork, so now Bowens is carrying around five framed magazine covers. Bowens caught Takeshita with a snap mare and celebrated like he won the World title. They exchanged chops, then Takeshita caught Bowens with a flying clothesline. Bowens caught Takeshita with a spinning DDT, and Caster forced his own tag into the match.

Okada caught Caster with a knee to the back, but a miscommunication sent Okada and Takeshita on the floor. Bowens claimed up the top for a crossbody, but while he was doing that, Caster hit a tope on their opponents. Okada and Takeshita came back and each hit one of the Acclaimed with the DDT.

Back in the ring, Okada forced his own tag into the match against Caster, and hit him with the falling elbow off the top. Okada then flipped off Takeshita, and almost got rolled up in the process.

Okada pulled Caster out of the way of a Takeshita charge in the corner to hit him for a neckbreaker. While Takeshita and Okada argued, Bowens go the tag. Bowens hit Takeshita with a dropkick that sent him into Okada. Bowens actually held his own against both guys for a bit, until Okada caught him with a flapjack.

After a commercial, Caster caught Takeshita with a crossbody off the top and followed up with a Russian Leg-sweep. Caster hit an inverted death valley driver for a near fall. The Acclaimed tried for a Magic Killer, but Takeshita got out of it. Okada made the save on a pin attempt and got the tag, but Bowens took him down with a neck-breaker.

Bowens tried to go to the top, but Okada caught him and set up for a super-plex. But at the same time, Takeshita got under Okada and power-bombed him to the mat while Okada was delivering the supler-plex.

Okada went for a dropkick, but Bowens avoided it and delivered an inverted Olympic Slam for a near fall. Bowens went for a rolling forearm, but Okada avoided it and Takeshita gave him a blue thunder bomb. Okada went for the rain maker, but Bowens avoided that and Takeshita almost ate it.

Bowens hit Okada with his uranage, but Caster made the blind tag and went to deliver his big elbow. But Bowens wouldn’t get out of the way. So Caster and Bowens brawled. Okada caught Bowens with a Rainmaker to get rid of him. Okada went for Caster (the legal man), but Takeshita got in and hit his finisher to get the pin-fall. So both teams still aren’t getting along.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada

— Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron think that their ability to smile (and enticing proportions) will allow them to withstand the assault of Mercedes Moné and Athena and their bunches of titles in their tag team quarterfinal match this Wednesday.

— Toni Storm narrated a video package on Storm and Mina Shirakawa highlights.

CMLL Women’s Championship

Mercedes Moné vs. Olympia

Kris Statlander was on commentary for this match. Mercedes only had four belt boys with her tonight, so some of them had to double and triple up. Moné carried her CMLL and TBS Championship belts with her to the ring.

Moné tried for a rana early, but Olympia blocked it. Moné eventually did get her over and both women exchanged cradles for near falls. Olympica laid out Moné in the corner and then did an impressive handstand on the top rope before dropping down on a pone Mercedes. Olympia then gorilla-pressed Mercedes with one arm before dropping her to the mat.

They fought over to a turnbuckle on the outside, and Mercedes rammed her into the turnbuckle hooks. Olympia dropped to the floor. Mercedes followed up with a meteora off the apron and landed awkwardly but seemed fine. The action continues.

After a commercial, Olympia was back in control in the ring. Olympia did another cool spot where she went for a dropkick while Moné was in the ropes, but she avoided it. Olympia then went through the ropes and skinned the cat back into the ring, landing on Mercedes and going back on the attack.

Moné tried a monkey flip, but Olympia’s was too powerful, so Mercedes countered her power with a springboard DDT for a near fall. Moné caught Olympia with a arm breaker and went for the Money Maker, but Olympia countered with a cradle. Olympia picked up Mercedes with a fireman’s carry and dumped her face-first to the mat for another near fall.

Then went to the floor, and Mercedes threw Olympia into Statlander. Statlander and Moné got into each other’s faces, but Olympia pulled Moné back into the ring. Olympia sent Moné into the ropes but Mone caught her with the Money Maker, and Olympia had to tap out.

Winner and STILL CMLL Women’s Champion: Merecedes Moné

— A recap of last Wednesday’s Dynamite aired, highlighting Orange Cassidy’s challenge for Blood and Guts.

— Last Wednesday after Dynamite, Rene Paquette interviewed the Young Bucks after their loss. Don Callis interrupted to let the Bucks know that there’s a Million Dollar Tag match at Full Gear: The Bucks and Josh Alexander v. Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express.

Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize vs. Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) & Marina Shafir

Newell is the former Teagan Nox, and Alize is a student from Booker T’s school. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team to talk up the Bayne/Shafir team.

Newell and Alize attacked before the bell, and actually got the advantage on Bayne for a bit. They caught Bayne with a double superkick. Bayne finally had enough and gave both of them a German suplex at the same time, and the squash was on. Bayne tagged in Shafir, who floored Newell with kicks and throws. Bayne hit a running Liger Bomb on one of her opponents while Shafir choked out the other, and that was that.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir

Women’s Blood and Guts Announcement

Thekla, Syke Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Mercedes Moné will take on Jamie Hayer, Queen Aminata, Harley Cameron, WIllow Nightingale, Toni Storm and Kris Statlander in the first ever Women’s Blood and Guts match.

Komander, Mark Briscoe & Roderick Strong vs. Dralístico, The Beast Mortos & Sammy Guevara

Guevara now has a Vince McMahon style pencil-thin mustache which is the worst thing to happen to an AEW wrestler’s face since Cody’s tattoo. But at least Sammy can shave that off.

Briscoe and Mortos squared off and have a nice little power battle. Guevara jumped on commentary for a minute and put over Nigel. Briscoe landed on his feet out of a Mortos backdrop and delivered some redneck kung fu. Komander got the tag and Guevara charged in, getting backdropped over the ropes for his troubles.

Komander came off the top and ran right into a knee from Guevara while everyone else brawled on the floor, with the LFI guys getting the advantage.

After a break, Komander and Dralístico were fighting in the ring. Komander hit a springboard destroyer. Dralístico tried for a powerbomb, but Komander flipped into a face buster. Strong and Guevara got the tags, and Strong dominated Guevara with a backbreaker and an Olympic Slam for a near fall. Mortos ran in and hit Strong with a headbutt. Mortos hit a backstabber, then held Strong open for a double stomp from Dralístico.

Strong got the tag to Briscoe, who took it to Mortos and Dralístico. Briscoe hit Dralístico with an exploder, then sent Guevara over the top rope with a right hand. Briscoe came off the tope with a twisting corkscrew moonsault on his opponents on the floor.

Back in the ring, Briscoe dodged a corkscrew kick from Dralístico, then hit a Jaydriller for the pinfall.

Winners: Komander, Mark Briscoe & Roderick Strong

