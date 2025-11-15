AEW Collision is live from the Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for tonight’s show is Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT title, Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe, Alex Windsor & Riho vs. Hyan & Maya World, “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak, plus Juice Robinson, Bandido, & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & LFI (Sammy Guevara & RUSH).

