Collision takes over the capital city tonight with six big matches!

Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron

Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

The Acclaimed vs. LFI

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bear Bronson

AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 11/16/24

From the MVP Arena in Albany, New York! Mariah May and Anna Jay arrive at the arena in tonight’s

Match #1. Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

Drop toe hold by Mina and a sit out knee buster. Lots of gyrations in this one. Russian leg sweep by Cameron and an enziguiri. Mina counters with a Russian leg sweep of her own. Running hip attack in the corner by Mina and a double jump hook kick. Foot sweep by Mina and another knee buster. Figure four locked in by Mina but Cameron makes it to the ropes. Drop toe hold over the middle rope by Mina and a superkick to the knee. Spinning back kick by Mina but Cameron counters the Glamorous. Tear drop suplex by Cameron gets two. Cameron avoids a corner charge and rolls up Mina but her feet are on the ropes. Rolling elbow by Mina and a Disaster Kick! Diving Slindblade from the middle rope by Mina gets two. Mina wants Glamorous but Cameron blocks it with a roll up for two. Spinning back fist by Mina and Glamorous Driver finally finishes this one.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Rating: **3/4. Nice showing for the returning Mina Shirakawa here, and a good job done by Cameron.

Match #2. Daniel Garcia vs. Johnny TV w/ MxM Collection

Matt Menard joins the commentary table. TV ducks a clothesline but Garcia flattens him with a shoulder block. Mansoor provides the distraction and Garcia gets chokeslammed behind the referee’s back. Garcia gets beat up on the outside of the ring and TV remains in control throughout the PIP. Garcia fires back some hard chops but gets dumped to the outside and TV follows up with a big tornillo to the floor. Jack Perry shows up and bounces Matt Menard’s head off the commentary table! Inside the ring, huge Saito suplex by Garcia! Running boot in the corner by Garcia and a swinging neckbreaker. Two count. Garcia wants a piledriver but TV dumps him over the top and to the floor with a back body drop. MxM beat on Garcia behind the referee’s back. In the ring, Disaster Kick by TV and a diving swinging neckbreaker. Starship Pain misses! John Wu dropkick by Garcia and a seated Cobra Clutch finishes this one!

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: **3/4. Garcia overcomes the odds here while his foil gets the best of Garcia’s best friend at the commentary.

After the match, Menard is shown getting jumped backstage by Jack Perry. Perry wraps a chain around Menard’s neck and tries to drag him from his bus! Garcia is here to make the save for Menard.

Back from commercial as Garcia and Menard have commandeered the Scapegoat bus, and they’ve strapped Perry to the hood!

Match #3. Shelton Benjamin w/ MVP vs. Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes

Benjamin in control early, whipping Komander hard into the turnbuckles. Komander tries the double jump arm drag but Benjamin holds on and tosses him with an exploder as we go to commercial. Back from break and Benjamin flapjacks Komander and puts the boots to him in the corner. Komander trips the legs of Benjamin and comes off the top rope with a shotgun dropkick. Benjamin looks for a suplex but Komander escapes out the back and goes around the world three times before taking him to the floor with a tieres! Komander walks the ropes from the far side of the ring and connect with a twisting cartwheel plancha to the floor! 619 by Komander! Komander looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press but Benjamin moves and sends Komander flying with a huge release German suplex. Make that two. Running knee in the corner and a brutal jumping thrust kick to the face. Exploder bomb by Benjamin and this one is over.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Rating: ***. Shelton has come into AEW with a chip on his shoulder and man he’s delivering time after time in the ring. Benjamin is being billed like a monster, too. Komander played his part here but this is about the Hurt Syndiate.

After the match, Benjamin tries to take the mask off of Komander but Alex Abrahantes makes the save… and then gets wiped out by MVP.

Renee is with Kris Statlander. Statlander says Mercede and Kamille ain’t seen nothing yet. Hikaru Shida shows up and says if Statlander beats Mone, she wants the first shot at the championship. Statlander doesn’t want to wait, respects Shida, and wants the match for Dynamite. Shida accepts.

Match #4. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Beefcake Bronson w/ Jacked Jameson & Beefcake Boulder

Body slam by Hobbs. Two. Three. Bronson responds with a rolling elbow and some clubbering to the back of Hobbs, but Hobbs delivers a suplex of his own. Avalanche in the corner and repeated clotheslines by Hobbs. Boulder gets in the ring and gets spinebustered. Torture Rack to Bronson and this one is over.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: NR

Lexy Nair is with the Undisputed Kingdom. MJF… Roddy is better than you.. and you know it.

Private Party are here to sit on the stage and watch the tag team match ahead, which is…

Match #5. La Faccion Ingobernable w/ Jake Roberts vs. The Acclaimed

Dropkick by Bowens but Mortos eats it and comes back with a big shoulder block. Rush heads outside and tries to do Rush things, but Caster grabs the camera chord, so Rush throws him from the apron to the floor and hard. Mortos is in control now as Caster is isolated in the LIJ corner. Neck twist by Mortos and a tag to Rush, as Jake Roberts gets a few cheap shots in from the outside as we go to commercial. Back from break as Bowens clears the ring with clotheslines and right hands. Mortos charges but Bowens moves and Mortos lands on the floor. Bowens heads up top and dives off the top to the floor with a crossbody on Mortos. Two count back inside the ring. Bowens bounces off the ropes and gets sent flying with a pop-up Samoan drop. Overhead belly-to-belly by Rush to Caster in the corner. Rolling elbow by Bowens to Mortos and everyone is down. Headbutt by Mortos and Rush gets the tag. Rush misses a corner charge and Bowens mocks him, bringing Rush to his feet. Slugfest in the middle of the ring and Rush trips Bowens feet out in the corner. Rush teases Bull’s Horns, but kicks Bowens in the face instead. Snap powerslam by Rush, but he misses a diving senton from the middle rope. Caster gets the tag and hits a frog splash but Mortos breaks up the pin. Backstabber by Rush, who holds Caster there, and Mortos comes off the top with a diving dropkick. Mortos misses a cannonball in the corner and tags Bowens. The Arrival! Mic Drop by Caster and that’ll get the win!

Winners: The Acclaimed

Rating: ***. The Acclaimed move to the four-way at Full Gear! Fun match here with The Acclaimed doing things a bit differently than they normally do, but still getting the desired effect.

Mina Shirakawa is with Lexy Nair. Mina is excited for her next match. More gyrations.

Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero are with Lexy Nair. Briscoe translates Ishii for Jericho. Jericho better learn a lesson about getting his ass whooped. The word of the day is a menagerie of words, and Ishii is bringing the ROH World Championship back to The Conglomeration.

Lexy Nair is with FTR. Where is FTR’s head at? Cash doesn’t know where to go, because they’ve been losing a lot lately. Maybe FTR has to reassess? FTR will rebuild. In the meantime, we get a video package of The OutRunners.

Match #6. No DQ for the AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

Jay begins the match with a dropkick and then hits May with a computer monitor. Blockbuster off the middle rope by Jay, who looks for a chair, but winds up getting hit over the head with a garbage can. May puts the can on top of Jay and comes off the top with a shotgun dropkick. May heads under the ring and grabs a big ladder, sliding it into the ring. Jay quickly grabs the Queenslayer but May backs her up into the ladder. May finds a toolbox and starts whipping Jay with a chain. Jay comes back with a snap suplex on the folding chairs and everyone is down. Back from commercial and May connects with MayDay on a chair, getting a two count. Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are watching from the back, by the way. May wants a piledriver but Jay counters with a Noshigami into the ladder in the corner! One, two, no! Jay rolls to the outside and slides a table in the ring, setting it up like a ramp out of the corner. Jay sets May up on the top, looking to superplex her off and through the table. May counters with a sunset flip powerbomb off the top through the table! Two count. May rolls to the outside and grabs a guardrail, sliding that now into the ring as well. May uses the guardrail as a table and lays it across a few unfolded chairs, but Jay meets her at the top rope. SUPERPLEX ON THE GUARDRAIL! The guardrail didn’t budge! Brutal. Jay rolls to the outside and gets a stretch of barbed wire! Jay wraps it around her forearm and locks in the Queenslayer! May is in trouble but she’s not tapping. May reaches into her pocket and pulls out the hairspray, spraying it in Jay’s eyes. Storm Zero on a chair! One, two, three.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

Rating: ***1/4. AEW did a heck of a job trying to make this match feel special, starting with the cold open with the women walking into the arena giving it the big fight feel. Anna Jay brought it here, especially the barbed wire covered Queenslayer which almost had me as the finish. Good stuff.

Mina Shirakawa is here to celebrate with Mariah May.

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are in a parking garage. Moxley was hoping he’d bring the animal out of Orange Cassidy when he broke Chuck Taylor’s neck, but Orange Cassidy is just a snake. Cold-blooded. Reptilian. The test will be this Wednesday when he faces his former student, Wheeler Yuta. Moxley wishes he was cold-blooded, but he’s not, he feels… everything. Moxley feels the weight of all the fans, the wrestlers, and what AEW could be. Cut Moxley’s head off and put that crown on your head, Orange, see if you like how it feels. Be ready to die on your shield every single day… or get out.

Final Thoughts: A strong episode of AEW Collision tonight. The wrestling was consistent and while nothing was necessarily “can’t miss”, we got a lot of build towards next week’s Full Gear. Also, as a huge fan of not only Guns and Roses, but also ECW, and the classic video packages that ECW used to produce… go out of your way to watch the November Rain music video. Just amazing. The world tag team championship four-way got finalized, Moxley continued his build against Orange Cassidy, Jack Perry tried to kill a dude… good stuff this week. 7/10.