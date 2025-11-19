AEW Collision is live for one hour tonight after the regular weekly two-hour live AEW Dynamite show at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kenny Omega’s return, Mercedes Mone (Interim) vs. Red Velvet (c) for the ROH Women’s TV title, Hangman Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. TayJay and Alex Windsor & Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team title tournament, as well as Double Jeopardy match with Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified) vs. Mascara Dorada (CMLL World Trios).

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS 11/19/25

Updates to begin momentarily.

Check out our complete AEW Collision results hub for all past results of AEW Collision shows.