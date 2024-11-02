Not much time before next week’s All Out so let’s check out the build tonight on Collision!

Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander

Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron

Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Collision 11/2/24

Live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Tony Schiavone is standing in a ring full of the good guys of the AEW locker room, as he welcomes Private Party to the ring. The chants of “you deserve it” ring out through the arena as Private Party waits their turn to speak. Private Party said they were going to be champs this year, and it took them a long time, but they did it. Quen says they want to thank the Young Bucks for making them earn it. What’s next for Private Party? Anyone and everyone, as Private Party calls out FTR to their faces and FTR responds in kind. However, the Outrunners are the voice of reason and quell the animosity.

Renee is in the back with The Acclaimed. Max looks a little… somber. Bowens congratulates Private Party. Caster says they’re not going to stop coming for the titles just because it’s Private Party and not The Young Bucks. Caster says the fans haven’t taken to Private Party like they have The Acclaimed, and Caster has the money to prove it. Caster also has MVP’s card, and Bowens wonders why. Hmm…

Match #1. Day of the Dead Match: Harley Cameron vs. Thunder Rosa

Arm drags by Thunder as Harley rolls to the outside and stands there… watching Thunder hit her with a baseball slide. Thunder hits Cameron with a tombstone and then goes old school on the guardrail, but Cameron crotches her. Cameron puts Thunder through a display at ringside and stays in control throughout the commercial. Double hair whip and both women are down. Thunder makes a table from two chairs and puts a sugar skull Styrofoam display across them. Cameron hits Thunder with a pinata and suplexes her through the Styrofoam (that’s a real sentence) for two. Cameron sets Thunder up on a chair and looks for a dropkick but Thunder moves and Cameron eats chair. Thunder blasts Cameron with a chair a few times and then puts a garbage can on her, before kicking it repeatedly. Thunder sets a table up in the middle of the ring and uses it to springboard off of, right into a tree of woe dropkick. One, two, three.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: *3/4. Sloppy from start to finish, the weapons looked awfully cheesy, but at least the final dropkick spot was cool.

Match #2. Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes

Big boot by Fletcher to start. Fletcher uses his strength early and Komander tries to fire back with some overhand chops, and does. Komander looks for a double jump… something, but Fletcher pushes him off the top and to the floor. Fletcher rolls to the outside and powerbombs Komander on the apron!