It’s Thanksgiving Day, and you know what that means …

AEW Collision is back with a new episode! Emanating from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., a new episode of the weekly series premieres tonight after being taped on Wednesday night following the live episode of AEW Dynamite.

For those who don’t feel like waiting to see what happens, you can read Complete AEW Collision spoilers for tonight’s Thanksgiving episode from Nashville, TN. (11/27/2025) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by FTR, Ricochet, TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, an MxM Collection Casting Call, as well as in-ring action including Thekla vs. Tay Melo, Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Menard, Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata, and two Continental Classic matches with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. PAC in Gold League action and Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita in Blue League action.

