AEW Collision 11/30/24

From the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

Match #1. Continental Classic Gold League: Juice Robinson (0) vs. Will Ospreay (0)

Juice blocks an OsCutter but Ospreay hurricanranas him to the far side of the ring. Tree of Woe by Ospreay and a running dropkick. Two count. Ospreay tries for an octopus hold but Juice back body drops him. Juice looks for a senton but Ospreay gets the knees up. Juice comes back with a running clothesline in the corner and a big cannonball. Rude Awakening by Juice gets a two count. Diving crossbody by Juice gets two. Juice wants a powerbomb but Ospreay flips out and chops at Juice. Ospreay tries another hurricanrana but Juice grabs him and both guys tumble to the mat, Juice holds on, and hits a big falling powerbomb to Ospreay for two. Juice locks in a double overhook Boston Crab but Ospreay fights his way to the ropes. Juice rolls to the outside and plants Ospreay with a draping DDT to the floor! Ospreay gets rolled into the ring and kicks out at two. Irish whip by Juice but Ospreay goes over the top and comes back in the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm. Running forearm by Ospreay sends Juice to the floor, as Ospreay follows with a big plancha. Juice gets rolled back inside the ring and Ospreay connects with a Helluva Kick in the corner. Standing Sky Twister Press by Ospreay! Two count. Kawada kicks by Ospreay but he runs into a leg lariat from Juice. Stundog Millionaire by Ospreay and Juice falls back into the ropes and gets tied up, a la Andre. Trio of superkicks by Ospreay. Juice gets free and drills Ospreay with a big lariat. Two count. Juice wants the left hand of God but Ospreay counters with a hook kick. Styles Clash by Ospreay! Two count. Running Hidden Blade to the face and this one is over.

Winner: Will Ospreay (3)

Rating: ***1/2. Fun opener here and the crowd, which looks to be full, absolutely loves Ospreay. Juice held his own but Ospreay as the winner was never in doubt.

Mariah May is in the back, mid-photo shoot, and says she’s a complicated woman that nobody understands. Why did May break up with Mina? May didn’t break up with Mina, they’re closer than ever. If AEW wants Mina… here she is. Now, let’s see how long she lasts. You can cry, scream, or bleed… but you can never say that May didn’t love her.

Match #2. Trios Match: MxM Collection & Johnny TV vs. Mistico & Private Party

Winner: Private Party & Mistico

Rating: NR. I missed the entire match, but Private Party won with the Gin & Juice.

Lexy Nair is with Anna Jay in the back. Anna says her career has been full of ups and downs, and even though she put it all on the line against Mariah May and lost it all. Anna Jay says even though she can’t challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship, there are other titles, and she’s going to take The Big Swing (ahem, TBS).

Match #3. Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher (0) vs. The Beast Mortos (0)

Double shoulder blocks and nobody moves. Monkey flip out of the corner by Mortos and a running enziguiri in the corner. Ripcord powerslam by Mortos gets two. Fletcher is back up with a big body slam. Two. Tieres by Mortos, who looks for another monkey flip, but Fletcher sets him up on the top turnbuckle and uppercuts him to the floor. Fletcher in control through the commercial break, beating on Mortos around the ringside area and then a bunch of clotheslines in the corner inside the ring. Back from break and Mortos runs right into a Michinoku Driver. Two count. Running leg lariat by Fletcher, but Mortos follows up with back body drop. Superkick by Mortos and a running flipping DDT! Fletcher rolls to the outside and Mortos follows with a spinning tornillo that catches Fletcher right in the face. Mortos misses a big senton off the top and Fletcher capitalizes with a huge Last Ride! Two count. Running boot in the corner by Fletcher, who sets Mortos up on the top rope. Mortos headbutts Fletcher off the top and dives off with a huge Crucifix Bomb! Discus lariat by Mortos! One, two, no! Headbutt from Mortos and a running lariat from Fletcher. Another running boot in the corner and a sheer drop brainbuster finishes this one.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ***1/2. Kyle Fletcher rules. Mortos rules. This rules. This is going to be a fun tournament and Fletcher is on his way to the moon.

Lexy Nair is in the back as she catches up with Kyle O’Reilly and The Kingdom. Taven and Bennett didn’t understand why Kyle said no to joining the UK last year. Taven respected Kyle’s wishes last year, and now he wants Kyle to do the same. Taven and Bennett have to exorcise some demons, some devils, and Kyle needs to understand. Just so everyone knows… Kyle understands.

Match #4. The OutRunners vs. The Iron Savages

Boulder beats on Truth in the corner and delivers a big sidewalk slam. Two count. Boulder goes to the middle rope for… something.. and slips. Bronson misses an avalanche in the corner and Turbo Floyd gets the hot tag. Right hands to everyone and a body slam to Bronson. Two. Magnum gets slammed on top of Bronson. Floyd can’t get Boulder up for the body slam, so Truth helps him and it’s a double body slam. Double bicep elbow drop. Bronson walks into the Total Recall and that’s it.

Winners: The OutRunners

Rating: NR. That was quick and… not good. Also, Total Recall is a fine finisher as long as the guy getting the move done to him doesn’t crush Turbo Floyd.

FTR make their way to the ring and shake the hands of The OutRunners.

Max Caster is in the back with Lexy Nair, and she says she’s seen some erratic behavior.. and he cuts her off and says yeah, Swerve has been crazy lately. Caster says that Anthony Bowens was made when he lost that match at the PPV, so Caster, as the leader, told them to take the week off.

Match #5. Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Page blocks a double leg and body slams Yuta. Page then bounces Yuta’s head off the turnbuckle a bunch and clotheslines him over the top and to the floor. Rebound lariat by Page on the floor. Page rolls Yuta into the ring and hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Page misses the double jump lariat and Yuta chopblocks him. Spinning toe hold by Yuta now, focusing on the knee. Yuta with some mounted punches in the corner, but Page walks him out with a big reverse atomic drop. Dragon screw leg whip by Yuta now and a big sliding dropkick that sends Page to the floor. Back in the ring, Yuta traps the wrist and hits an Olympic Slam. Both guys on the top rope now and Yuta trips Page up, causing him to get stuck in the Tree of Woe. Spider German suplex by Page! Rolling elbow by Page and Yuta tries the rebound lariat, but Page boots him mid-way through to the floor. Page tosses Yuta into the guardrail. Now the other side. Back in the ring, Page gets a two count. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac make their presence known in the crowd. Rebound drop step by Yuta but he walks into a discus lariat by Page. Page is staring into the crowd as he goes for the Buckshot, but his knee buckles. Seatbelt by Yuta but Page gets free. Deadeye! One, two, three.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: ***. Nice little match here between the two, but the crowd didn’t seem like they were too into it and it almost felt cold. The wrestling was good, though.

After the match, Page jumps Yuta again and grabs a chair, threatening to break Yuta’s ankle. Moxley and crew don’t seem too worried about it, but here’s Switchblade to make the save. Page leaves, and White hits Bladerunner on Yuta. Poor Yuta.

Lexy Nair is in the back after commercial break and here’s Hangman Page. Page says he’s not doing an interview with anyone. Here’s Christopher Daniels. Daniels says that his thirst for vengeance is ruining is taking the focus off of his goals. Page says he doesn’t need any advice from this old guy, and shoves past him.

Match #6. Leila Grey vs. Mina Shirakawa

Spinning back kick to Grey and Mina slides under a clothesline. Forearm city here as both women trade shots in the center of the ring. Rebound enziguiri by Mina and a jumping clothesline for two. Running knee in the corner by Grey after Mina misses a charge. Snap suplex by Grey. Grey misses a pump kick and Mina connects with a spinning back fist. Grey flips over as Mina looks for the Glamorous Driver and gets a roll up for two. Mina comes back with a diving Slingblade off the middle rope and the Glamorous Driver finishes this one.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Rating: *3/4. Too short to mean anything but Grey looked good in the little bit of action we saw from her.

Lexy Nair is with Willow Nightingale in the back. Willow said she saw this stuff about the Women’s International Cup, and she wants a part of it. Willow lists her accomplishments, and says she wants to get through these qualifying matches and do the things that makes the dreams happen. Put her head down, get down to work, and make it happen.

Match #7. Continental Classic Gold League: Kazuchika Okada (0) vs. Daniel Garcia (0)

Matt Menard has joined the commentary table for this one. Okada tries a European uppercut early but Garcia gets a back slide for two. Cruficix by Garcia gets a very long two. Garcia trying to win this one early. Okada extends the hand for a handshake and Garcia fires back with some open hand strikes and a basement dropkick to the head. Flapjack by Okada followed by a neckbreaker, as we go to commercial. Back from commercial, Okada slams Garcia and misses a senton from the apron. Garcia fires back with right hands but Okada catches one and locks in a standing Money Clip. Garcia jawbreakers his way out of it and hits a swinging neckbreaker. Running clothesline in the corner by Garcia. Two. Garcia puts the boots to Okada in the corner and follows up with a Broski Boot. Rear naked choke is locked in the center of the ring by Garcia. Running PK by Garcia! Two count. Garcia looks for the Dragon Tamer but Okada collapses into the ropes before rolling outside. Garcia follows Okada to the floor, throws him into the corner, and delivers ten mounted punches. Garcia takes aim with a big running dropkick. Okada seems to have injured his shoulder as the referee checks on him and thinks about calling the match, but Okada grabs a chair and hits Garcia in the stomach, before alerting Aubrey Edwards of his miraculous recovery so she doesn’t call the match. DDT on the outside by Okada! Garcia barely makes it in before the ten count and walks right into another DDT from Okada. Two count. Okada isn’t happy as Garcia is kicking him in the head from the ground. Commercial break time as we return with Garcia superplexing Okada off the top. Long two count. Okada rolls to the outside to get a reprieve, but Garcia follows, walking into Okada’s trap. Back inside the ring, Air Raid Crash shoulder breaker by Okada. Two count. Body slam by Okada, who heads up top and drops the elbow. Okada calls for the Rainmaker but flips everyone off instead. Garcia catches an ankle lock and settles for a big dropkick. Roll up by Okada for two. Huge double clothesline in the middle of the ring and both guys are down. Okada has wrist control and hits a clothesline. Dropkick by Okada! Tombstone by Okada as he looks for the Rainmaker, but Garcia counters into a scissor takedown and locks in the Dragon Tamer! One minute remaining in the match! Garcia is straining and Okada is barely holding on… the time expires!

Winner: Draw

Rating: ****. Great main event here, capitalizing off of Daniel Garcia’s momentum after beating Jack Perry over the weekend. Okada played with his food so to speak, and it cost him. The final image of the match, however, was Okada locked in Garcia’s submission and almost tapping.

Final Thoughts: Pretty good show that had a heavy focus on the wrestling. The Continental Classic produced a lot of good wrestling last year, and we are seeing the same results this week. When you’ve got a strong main event between Okada and Garcia, and you open the show with Will Ospreay.. it’s likely a pretty good show. The crowd, however, was completely dead. I have to assume because the show was taped right after Dynamite last week, but it really hurt the main event specifically.