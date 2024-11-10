Seven matches on tap for tonight’s episode of Collision!

Trios Match: House of Black vs. Iron Savages

Top Flight vs. The OutRunners

Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

Ashley Vox vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne

AEW World Trios Championship: The DeathRiders (c) vs. The Conglomeration Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Collision 11/9/24 From the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on the call and we’re starting with a big trios match! Match #1. The House of Black vs. The Iron Savages Brody King and Boulder start. Brody with a double chop and Boulder wants to bail… quickly. Nobody will tag in though, so he sips some Savage Sauce and… eats a lariat. Avalanche in the corner by Brody, big boot by Black, and a rising knee by Matthews. Matthews misses a corner charge and Jameson gets the tag, but he gets kneed in the face, stomach, and then PK’d by Black. Black foot sweeps Bronson on to Jameson in a north/south position and then King hits a big senton. Suicide dive by Brody takes out everyone! Black Mass to Boulder. Jackhammer by Matthews to Bronson. Pop-up double knees by Matthews and Black. Three Headed Monster in the corner. Finito. Winners: House of Black Rating: NR Malakai Black grabs the mic but the lights go out, and here’s FTR. FTR don’t want a fight tonight, but they’re here for business. Dax says he’s put the AEW World Tag Team Championship above everything in his life, and nothing changes, except for the obstacles. On the back of FTR and House of Black, they’ve all built Collision. The first time on Dynamite, FTR vs. House of Black. The only question is… who’s it going to be? Brody King and Malakai Black step forward.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley is official for Full Gear.

Lio Rush says he’s heating up, and he’s about to be on fire. Rush says he wants to feel greater, and he wants to feel alive again.. so he’s calling out Swerve for next week! The Man of the Hour is back around.

Match #2. Top Flight vs. The OutRunners

Darius Martin and Truth Magnum to start. Flying shoulder block by Darius and Truth responds with a shoulder block of his own. Turbo Floyd gets the tag as does Dante Martin. Snap suplex by Floyd and an elbow drop. Dante goes over the turnbuckle twice and rolls up Floyd for two. Shoulder block by Dante and Darius gets another tag. Reverse atomic drop and a double atomic drop by Magnum and Floyd. Magnum tries to mount and deliver some punches in the corner but gets hot shot on the top rope. Senton from the apron by Darius as we come back from commercial break… with Private Party sitting on the top of the ramp. Darius sends Truth into a boot from Dante. Diving elbow drop by Dante gets two. Truth gets dumped to the outside, right at the feet of Grey, and Dariu follows up with a suicide dive. Dante is upset as Darius for bringing the violence near Leila Grey, allowing Truth to make the tag. Floyd clears the ring with right hands and a big body slam to Dante. One to Darius. Floyd body slams Truth on to Darius. Double elbow drop by The OutRunners! Enziguiri by Dante and a rising knee. Darius tags himself in and delivers a bulldog through the ropes. Pump kick by Darius gets two. Floyd saves Magnum from a double suplex and takes Darius over the top and to the floor. Dante and Floyd are alone in the ring, and Floyd is Floyd-ing up! Dante tries to leap up and over but Magnum catches him, and here’s Floyd… Total Recall! One, two, three!

Winners: The OutRunners

Rating: **3/4. Absolutely awesome. The OutRunners have been MADE by the fans, and they’re getting a chance to shine. Fun match here, and the Top Flight dissention is in full.. gear.